A bamboo treehouse has been built in Manta, a village in Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir, so that it can help in solving network problems when it comes to online classes.

Due to COVID-19-induced school closures, classes have shifted to the digital mode and children from rural areas are struggling to stay connected due to unstable networks. The predicament of students hailing from Manta was the same and they were just not able to make the most of online classes.

Artist Satyashwer Singh joined forces with the students to build a bamboo treehouse so that they could have a shot at better network, as per a report in ANI. "There are very few places where we receive good internet connection and this (where the bamboo tree was constructed) is one of those. When kids told me about their problem, I came up with an idea to build the bamboo treehouse," said Singh, as quoted in a report by ANI.

The artist also shared that the treehouse will come in handy during inclement weather as well.

A Class XII student, Vicky Singh, shared about how after online classes started during the lockdown, they were struggling to connect to the internet. When they shared the same with Satyashwer Singh, he suggested that they construct a treehouse with the 10 to 12 students who drop by the area so that they can sit together and discuss topics.

Yet another student, this time Arun Singh from Class XI, shares how the noises in his house wouldn't let him concentrate in classes, but at the treehouse, the ambience is more conducive.