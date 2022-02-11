The Government of Delhi has directed all the schools of the national capital to clear the verification of the pending applications of Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) since 2017-2018.

The DDE (Zone) has also been directed by the Directorate of Education (DoE) to call a meeting with private schools that have been defaulting so that the backlog can be cleared as soon as possible.

"Large pendency exists across all educational zones. Therefore, all Heads of Recognised Unaided Private Schools are directed to ensure completion of online verification of all pending online applications for the academic sessions 2017-18 to 2020-21 on e-district portal without further delay," the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in an official order, as per a report in PTI.

Among a few of the welfare schemes, for those belonging to SCs, STs, OBCs and minority categories, include, tuition fee reimbursement, financial assistance for purchasing stationery, scholarships for pre and post-matric and a lot more.

As per the guidelines of the respective schemes, all the online applications received need to be verified. The D-Day is February 24, 2022, as in, all verification of applications at school-level and educational zone-level should be done by the aforementioned date. Otherwise, the DDE (Zone) concerned will be held responsible for not providing scholarships to the applicant students, it added.