In Odisha, schools reopened for students of Classes VIII to XII and on the same occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik implored students to adhere to COVID-19 norms and requested parents to instill confidence in students to go back to schools. He even stated how happy he is that schools have finally reopened after two long years.

"Today is a historic day for all of us, the school bell rang today after two years with the blessings of the Lord Jagannath, your support and COVID-19 warriors," Patnaik said, as quoted in ANI.

"Your generation is facing the most difficult situation in human history, and this experience will give you courage and strength to face future challenges," said the CM, adding that he had complete confidence in the students. He said, "I believe in you. You will lead to success."

"The normal lifestyle was affected for the last two years due to Coronavirus, reopening of the schools is a good sign of returning back to normalcy," mentioned the CM, urging children not to be afraid.

In his address to the teachers, the CM shared, "In our culture, we respect the teachers as God. The blessings of the teachers help the children get success, you all are aware that the learning of the students has been affected, we will have to fill up the gap. I have full confidence in you, you can fill up the learning gap created by COVID-19 and you should also ensure the following of COVID-19 guidelines as students are with you."

It was from Monday, February 7, that the Government of Odisha allowed the partial reopening of schools.