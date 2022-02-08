Since eggs are a source of nutrition for children, especially in backward rural areas where more children suffer from malnutrition, they are a good component of any meal. Each egg is priced at around Rs 6 but the Government of Karnataka gives anganwadis only Rs 5 per egg and this has led to issues.

The workers at various anganwadis of the state have been repeatedly asking the government to correct this because a few of them claim that they pay the difference out of their own pockets while others are choosing to not supply eggs at all. K Somashekar, President, Karnataka State Samyukta Anganwadi Workers Association, said, "There have been cases when people have suspected that the anganwadi workers are pocketing the egg that is due to the people. They do not understand these issues." He highlighted that though Anganwadi workers are paid a small honorarium, a few of them still pay the difference out of their pockets.

K Somashekar also informed that, previously, when the issue was raised with the government, they were told that the local gram panchayats would pay the remaining amount. They have even met the director of the department plus sought an appointment with the secretary and spoke about this issue.

When contacted, Women and Child Development Minister Halappa Achar informed that, "Yes, I am aware of this problem. It was brought to my notice a couple of days ago. I have consulted with experts on this and ordered that the eggs for distribution be procured locally, that is, from each taluk. So the department will call for tenders at the taluk level to procure eggs locally at competitive prices also keeping in mind that egg is a perishable commodity and will have to be consumed within a stipulated period of time. Taluk level procurement will ensure a steady supply of fresh eggs that can be distributed."