The Ministry of Women and Child Development will extend support to over 2,00,000 anganwadis, which will be upgraded to Saksham Anganwadis under the umbrella scheme of Saksham Anganwadi and POSHAN 2.0. The scheme includes Umbrella ICDS — Anganwadi Services, Poshan Abhiyaan, Scheme for Adolescent Girls and National Creche Scheme.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech said, "Saksham Anganwadis are new generation anganwadis that have better infrastructure and audio-visual aids powered by clean energy and providing an improved environment for early childhood development."

In the last financial year, Rs 20,105 crores were allocated to the umbrella scheme. The scheme will introduce upgraded facilities like smart teaching, smart learning, crèche facilities etc.

Last year, the Union Budget allotted resources towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan extensively, be it in the social sector, energy, government reforms, migrant workers or agriculture. While the National Education Policy was the focus, the education sector saw a budgetary slash of 6 per cent from Rs 99 crores to Rs 93.2 crores last year.