Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials of the Education Department to complete the process of promotions and transfers of teachers by June and implement reforms in tune with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, The Hindu reported.

Student-teacher ratio

At a review meeting on school education on February 3, Reddy insisted that the stipulated teacher-student ratio should be maintained and priority should be given to digital learning for students from Classes VIII to X.

Reddy ordered that two schools in every mandal (tehsil) should be upgraded to junior colleges, of which one should be for co-education and the other exclusively for girls. He further said that all the recommendations of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) should be given effect.

READ ALSO : SCERT to conduct assessment tests for Classes 1 to 12 to analyse learning ability

He gave the green signal for bestowing drawing powers to the Mandal Education Officers (MEO) and for filling the MEO posts. He also directed the officials to focus on creating the required infrastructure in schools.

Nadu-Nedu programme

The officials told the Chief Minister that the second phase of the Nadu-Nedu programme would begin on February 15, which would be completed by September.

Importance was given to solving problems brought to the government’s notice through the toll-free number 14417. Six types of schools were classified under the NEP, the Education Department officials added.

Education Minister A Suresh, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Special Chief Secretary (School Education) B Rajasekhar, and Principal Secretary (Women and Child Welfare) AR Anuradha were among others present.