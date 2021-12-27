The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is preparing subject-wise question papers for students from Classes I to XII to analyse their learning ability. An official from District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Coimbatore told TNIE, "Many government school students who came to school after a long gap due to the pandemic aren't interested in studies. The department has been taking various steps such as providing bridge course teaching strategies and so on to sort out the education gap amid the students for the past few months."

Nearly 15 lecturers and postgraduate teachers were appointed to bring out subject-wise question papers. The questions that are included are in three different categories — 30 per cent easy, 30 per cent moderate and 40 per cent difficult questions.

A top education department official told TNIE, "As per school education department directions, the SCERT will upload question papers in the Education Management Information System (EMIS) portal. After releasing the test schedule, schools should download the question papers from the portal to conduct the tests. Based on students' test results, teachers will take steps to improve the students' learning ability using different teaching methods. Regarding this, the department will release guidelines after consulting with senior academicians."