Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday, December 27, at a programme by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) and RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Yojana said that under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, students across the country will be taught the "corrected" version of Indian history from Vasant Panchami on January 26. In the programme held at the Gopal Narayan Singh University in Jamuhar in Bihar's Sasaram district, he also added that the books are being re-published with new compositions and these new books will give clarity to the rest of the world about India.

At the event, the Union Minister said, “Students across the country will be taught a corrected version of Indian history under the National Education Policy from January 26 on the occasion of Vasant Panchami. The NEP will provide us with many opportunities. Mother tongue has been given priority in the NEP. Imparting education without giving priority to the mother tongue is meaningless,” stated a report by PTI.

Talking about the global perspective on India’s ancient culture, he added, “We must give a new global perspective to India's ancient culture and civilisation in the 21st century. Books are being re-published with new compositions. These books will give clarity to the world about India. These books will be available in digital modes also.” He also added that India has a golden opportunity to present itself to the world at the G20 presidency. "We must make G20 a celebration as well as an opportunity to showcase India's art, culture and civilisation to the world," he said, as reported by PTI.

Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh Satyaprakash Bansal and several other scholars attended this event.