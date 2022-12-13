A School of Indian Languages will be set up at Jawaharlal Nehru University, said Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit on Monday, December 12. This school is being started to celebrate the country's cultural diversity and it offers courses in different languages. Further, the VC said, "JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) is starting a new School of Indian Languages where different state governments are giving the university a corpus to set up chairs. They will become special centres of not only languages but also literature, culture and history of that state," as stated in a report by PTI.

Adding that already few states have shown interest, the VC said, "Tamil Nadu has already given Rs 10 crore. Four more states, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Assam, will give Rs 10 crore each. We will have a corpus of Rs 50 crore." Giving more details, the VC disclosed that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin sanctioned about Rs 10 crore for the Centre for Tamil Studies.

Also, in this regard, the university is approaching different states, the VC added. Further, although the university already offers several language courses, now it plans to introduce more research, postgraduate and diploma courses, Pandit said. Sharing more, the VC said, "Under this, several centres will be established. We will not only focus on literature but culture and history. JNU has visibility, a brand value. We are India's number-one university. In these centres, certificate courses, master's programmes will be offered."

Meanwhile, JNU has also begun Tamil Heritage Week and Indian Languages Week on Monday, December 12. Sharing her views in this regard, she said that the event is being organised to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and mission of celebrating the history and heritage of Indian languages across the country.

"JNU is celebrating Tamil Heritage Week and Indian Languages Week to celebrate Indian cultural diversity. JNU, as one of the leading higher education institutions working to preserve the culture, history and heritage of India's past, is observing Indian languages week, aimed at creating language harmony and an atmosphere for learning Indian languages apart from mastering one's mother tongue," Pandit added.