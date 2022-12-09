Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi was inaugurating the Avinashilingam Institute Academic and Administrative Development Centre of Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science for Women, Deemed University through virtual mode on Friday, December 9. It was during this occasion the governor said that the new National Educational Policy (NEP) 2020 could build a new Bharat (India).

Additionally, technical and upgraded knowledge like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Virtual Intelligence is necessary for students and the development of society, he said. While delivering his address at the institute, he said, "Our growth is deeply rooted in our origin and that is to be evoked and taken from Vedas and tradition."

Moreover, he added that the centre is based on the vision of Swami Vivekananda. Ravi, who cancelled a visit to the city due to the cyclone, said oneness is the aspect that builds and enriches education, as stated in a report by PTI.

Further, Secretary-General of Association of Indian Universities Dr Pankaj Mittal, sharing his views, said that the NEP is key to the development of students and an answer to their aspirations. An Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) would be created and the students may become meritorious by adding to their grades and credits when they complete courses from multiple universities, Mittal said.