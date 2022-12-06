Another case of alleged ragging has surfaced in a college in Assam. This time, it was reported at the Silchar Dental College. As informed by the institute's principal on Tuesday, December 6, fourteen students of the college have been expelled from the hostel for six months for allegedly ragging juniors who were recently admitted.

The affected juniors of the boys hostel directly filed a complaint against the seniors on the helpline of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the email was forwarded to the principal. "Following this, the anti-ragging squad of the college conducted an investigation," Principal Manjula Das said, as noted in a report by PTI.



"The inquiry at the institutional level was completed and we decided to expel the students from the hostel. They have not been suspended from academics and they can continue to attend classes. This is the minimum step that the college has taken and the next course of action will be decided following further investigations," she added.

This is the fourth such case reported in Assam over the last 10 days. The first was from Dibrugarh University, in which ragging led to a student's alleged suicide. The second incident surfaced from the Assam Medical College Hospital in Dibrugarh. And the third was reported at the Jagannath Barooah College in Jorhat, as per PTI.