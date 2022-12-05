Karnataka's Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan CN admonished the University of Mysore's administration for academic stagnation and demanded that the teaching and assessment system be scaled up. On Saturday, December 3, he spoke at Crawford Hall at the University of Mysore's seminar on Good Governance in Higher Education: Concept and Implementation. Minister Ashwathnarayan also stated that university administrators must put their egos and selfishness aside and work for the benefit of society. As everyone in a position of responsibility must work together to create a better future for society.

"Mysuru Maharaja Nalwadi had the vision that the only 'rajamarga' for social justice, progress and welfare of the society and opportunity to the last person of the society is through education. So he established Mysore University. So there is a need to improve the quality of education and overall development of the university. The university has achieved the status of Institution of Excellence but could not achieve the status of Institute of eminence as it has restricted itself to Excellence. However, it is very important to become an Institute of Eminence," he said, as reported by The New Indian Express.



How can we improve?

Stating that a university is a great place for learning and character building, Minister Ashwathnarayan advised that turning characterless is problematic and dangerous. "Why is there no progress in spite of having a democratic system, independence and great learning opportunities? Why is there stagnation in academic performance? It is very sad and disappointing to witness stagnation. There is a need to improve your confidence by setting aside your egos. Everyone must integrate and work as a team for the progress of the university. You will be doing great injustice to yourself and the entire society if not take up the initiative,” the minister opined. He also urged students not to pursue education solely for the purpose of obtaining a degree, qualification or passing the time.



Students must avoid adopting such an attitude because they will be entering a competitive world that demands quality in an era of globalisation and privatisation and it is only through the pursuit of excellence can students develop their future, the minister said. He also stated that the university must become self-sufficient and that the department is bringing the Higher Education Bill in accordance with NEP 2020 to provide autonomy and independence.

"The government has brought an academic framework, curriculum and structure, but the university is yet to implement them. University has not implemented a teaching system, problem-solving, concept-based learning and hands-on experience. Do you still want 500 years to implement them? We don't want people who become a burden to society or the country. If the university doesn't want to see itself in a helpless or dismay situation, then it should not miss the golden opportunity. It must come out from rote learning and must implement the programmes. Universities must scale up the teaching and assessment system," he said.