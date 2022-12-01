The school education department in Tamil Nadu has decided to give special attention to slow learners in government schools. Ahead of this, the District School Education Department has started to collect details of slow learners in primary and middle schools through the Block Educational Officers (BEOs).



Further, officials have planned to take steps to improve their learning ability by employing effective teaching methods in classrooms, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express. BEOs have been asked to send a report to the district education office by this month to take further action.



A headmistress of the Panchayat Union Primary School at SS Kulam Block told TNIE, "We have received a circular and class teachers have been instructed to assess the students. With some students already struggling to understand even the basics after the pandemic period, the teachers have been instructed to give special training to students who are slow learners in class to improve their learning ability," she said.



She said that the survey would help teachers to know slow learners' learning abilities. A top educational officer at Coimbatore said they took the decision since a majority of the students had poor basic education.