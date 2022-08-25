Published: 25th August 2022
Teachers’ Day 2022: President Murmu to present National Teachers’ Award to 46 teachers. Full list here
The event will be telecast live on Doordarshan and Swayam Prabha Channels of the Ministry of Education
On the occasion of Teachers' Day on September 5, the President of India Droupadi Murmu will confer National Awards to Teachers (NAT) 2022 to 46 selected awardees at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.
A press release by the Ministry of Education stated that the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, has been organising a national-level function on Teachers' Day every year to confer the National Award to the best teachers of the country, who are selected through a rigorous, transparent and online three-stage selection process.
“The purpose of NAT is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers, who, through their commitment and industry, have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students,” the press release stated.
The event will be telecast live on Doordarshan and Swayam Prabha Channels of the Ministry of Education and also streamed live on the Ministry of Education’s website.
Here is the full list of awardees for this year:
|
Sl.No.
|
Name of the Teacher and School Address
|
State/UT/ Organisation Name
|
1
|
Ms. Anju Dahiya, Lecturer, Govt S Sec School Barwasni, District - Sonipat, Haryana - 131001
|
Haryana
|
2
|
Mr. Yudhveer, JBT Incharge of the School, GPS Anoga, District - Chamba, Himachal Pradesh – 176312
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
3
|
Mr. Virender Kumar, Teacher, GSSS Dharogra, District - Shimla, Himachal Pradesh - 171019
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
4
|
Mr. Harpreet Singh, Head Teacher, Gov't Primary Smart School Bihla, District - Barnala, Punjab - 148100
|
Punjab
|
5
|
Mr. Arun Kumar Garg, Principal, GMSS Datewas, District - Mansa, Punjab - 151502
|
Punjab
|
6
|
Ms. Rajni Sharma, Teacher, Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya, District - North West Delhi, Delhi - 110085
|
Delhi
|
7
|
Mr. Kaustubh Chandra Joshi, Principal, SDS GIC Pratappur-Chakaluwa, District - Nainital, Uttarakhand – 263139
|
Uttarakhand
|
8
|
Ms. Seema Rani, Principal, Government Senior Secondary School, District - Chandigarh - U.T., Chandigarh – 160014
|
Chandigarh
|
9
|
Ms. Sunita, Teacher, GSSS Badhir Bikaner, District - Bikaner, Rajasthan - 334004
|
Rajasthan
|
10
|
Mr. Durga Ram Muwal, Teacher, Government Upper Primary School Pargiyapada, District - Udaipur, Rajasthan - 313702
|
Rajasthan
|
11
|
Ms. Maria Murena Miranda, Principal, Government High School Morpirla, District - South Goa, Goa – 403703
|
Goa
|
12
|
Mr. Umesh Bharatbhai Vala, Teacher, Saint Mary School Rajkot, District - Rajkot, Gujarat – 360007
|
Gujarat
|
13
|
Mr. Neeraj Saxena, Teacher, Govt Primary School Salegarh, District - Raisen, Madhya Pradesh – 464665
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
14
|
Mr. Om Prakash Patidar, Lecturer, Govt. Excellence Higher Secondary School Shajapur, District - Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh - 465001
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
15
|
Ms. Mamta Ahar, Assistant Teacher, Govt Primary School P Sakharam Dubey, District - Raipur, Chhattisgarh - 492001
|
Chhattisgarh
|
16
|
Ms. Kavita Sanghvi, Principal, Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School, District - Mumbai, Maharashtra – 400056
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination
|
17
|
Mr. Iswar Chandra Nayak, Teacher, Government Upper Primary School Kanapur, District - Puri, Odisha - 752114
|
Odisha
|
18
|
Mr. Buddhadev Dutta, Teacher, Joypur Primary School, District - Bankuraa, West Bengal – 722138
|
West Bengal
|
19
|
Mr. Javid Ahmed Rather, Principal, Government Boys Higher Secondary School Baramulla, District - Baramula, Jammu And Kashmir – 193101
|
Jammu And Kashmir
|
20
|
Mr. Mohd Jabir, Teacher, Government Middle School Karith, District - Kargil, Ladakh - 194109
|
Ladakh
|
21
|
Mr. Khursheed Ahmad, Teacher, Composite School Sahawa, District - Deoria, Uttar Pradesh – 274201
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
22
|
Mr. Saurabh Suman, Teacher, Lalit Narayan Laxmi Narayan Project Girls High School, District - Supaul, Bihar – 852139
|
Bihar
|
23.
|
Ms. Nishi Kumari, Teacher, Mahadev Higher Secondary School, District - Patna, Bihar – 803202
|
Bihar
|
24
|
Mr. Amit Kumar, Teacher, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Theog, District - Shimla, Himachal Pradesh – 171201
|
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti
|
25
|
Mr. Sidharth Yonzone, Principal, Eklavya Model Residential School, District - Gyalshing, Sikkim – 737111
|
Eklavya Model Residential School
|
26
|
Ms. Jainus Jacob, Teacher, Kendriya Vidyalaya Thrissur, District - Thrissur, Kerala - 680551
|
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan
|
27
|
Ms. G Ponsankari, Teacher, Kendriya Vidyalaya Tumakuru, District - Tumakuru, Karnataka – 572101
|
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan
|
28
|
Mr. Umesh TP, Teacher, GLPS Amruthapura, District - Chitradurga, Karnataka - 577526
|
Karnataka
|
29
|
Ms. Mimi Yhoshii, Head Teacher, GMS Officers Hill, District - Kohima, Nagaland - 797001
|
Nagaland
|
30
|
Mr. Nongmaithem Gautam Singh, Teacher, Eastern Ideal High School, District - Imphal East, Manipur – 795008
|
Manipur
|
31
|
Ms. Mala Jigdal Dorjee, Principal, Modern Senior Secondary School, District - Gangtok, Sikkim – 737101
|
Sikkim
|
32
|
Ms. Gamchi Timre R Marak, Head Teacher, Educere Higher Secondary School, District - East Garo Hills, Meghalaya - 794111
|
Meghalaya
|
33
|
Mr. Santosh Nath, Acting Head Teacher, South Mirzapur High School, District - South Tripura, Tripura – 799155
|
Tripura
|
34
|
Ms. Meenakshi Goswami, Principal, CNS Higher Secondary School, District - Sonitpur, Assam – 784153
|
Assam
|
35
|
Ms. Shipra, Teacher, Tata Workers Union High School Kadma, District - East Singhbum, Jharkhand – 831011
|
Jharkhand
|
36
|
Dr Ravi Aruna, Teacher, Asnra Zilla Parishad High School Kanuru, District - Krishna, Andhra Pradesh – 520007
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
37
|
Mr. TN Sridhar, Teacher, Zilla Parishad High School, District - Mahbubnagar, Telangana – 509340
|
Telangana
|
38
|
Mr. Kandala Ramaiah, Teacher, ZP High School Abbapur, District - Mulugu, Telangana – 506343
|
Telangana
|
39
|
Ms. Sunitha Rao, Principal, Delhi Public School Nacharam, District – Medchal Malkajgiri, Telangana – 500076
|
Central Board of Secondary Education
|
40
|
Ms. Vandna Shahi, Principal, BCM School, District - Ludhiana, Punjab - 141013
|
Central Board of Secondary Education
|
41
|
Mr. Ramachandran K, Teacher, Panchayat Union Primary School Keelambal, District - Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu - 623527
|
Tamil Nadu
|
42
|
Mr. Shashikant Sambhajirao Kulthe, Teacher, Zilla Parishad Primary School Damunaiktanda Tqgeorai, District - Beed, Maharashtra - 414203
|
Maharashtra
|
43
|
Mr. Somnath Waman Walke, Teacher, ZPCPS Pargaon Jogeshwari, District - Beed, Maharashtra – 414203
|
Maharashtra
|
44
|
Mr. Aravindaraja D, Teacher, Artchouna Soupraya Naikar Government High School Mudaliarpet, District - Pondicherry, Puducherry – 605004
|
Puducherry
|
Special Category for differently abled teachers and so on
|
45
|
Mr. Pradeep Negi, Lecturer, Govt. Inter College Bhel, District - Hardwar, Uttarakhand - 249407
(Divyaang)
|
Uttarakhand
|
46
|
Mr. Ranjan Kumar Biswas, PSRT, GSSS Bambooflat, District - South Andamans, Andaman & Nicobar Islands – 744103.
(Working with visually impaired students)
|
Andaman & Nicobar Islands