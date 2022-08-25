Here is the full list of awardees | Pic: EdexLive

On the occasion of Teachers' Day on September 5, the President of India Droupadi Murmu will confer National Awards to Teachers (NAT) 2022 to 46 selected awardees at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

A press release by the Ministry of Education stated that the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, has been organising a national-level function on Teachers' Day every year to confer the National Award to the best teachers of the country, who are selected through a rigorous, transparent and online three-stage selection process.

“The purpose of NAT is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers, who, through their commitment and industry, have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students,” the press release stated.

The event will be telecast live on Doordarshan and Swayam Prabha Channels of the Ministry of Education and also streamed live on the Ministry of Education’s website.

Here is the full list of awardees for this year: