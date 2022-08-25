Karnataka School Education and Literacy Minister BC Nagesh said that the state government is obtaining a report regarding the nature of education at madrasas in the state. The Minister announced the same after a review meeting was conducted regarding formal education provided to students going to madrasas.

The Minister also noted that there is a rule according to which after getting religious education at madrasas, students will have to attend nearby schools to obtain a formal education in Science and Mathematics, as stated in a report by PTI.

Why now?

The Minister, while noting that there is no clear and accurate information regarding students getting formal education, said, "In this backdrop, keeping in mind the future of the students studying at madrasas there is a need to know about the nature of education at madrasas," he was quoted as saying by his office in a statement, as per PTI.

He also stated that the first meeting was held yesterday, August 24, to discuss the formal education system in madrasas amidst pressure from Karnataka. He added, "Officials have been asked to visit madrasas to inspect whether the education being provided at aided, unaided and private madrasas is in accordance with the Right to Education Act, and, if not, what kind of education is being provided.”

Additionally the department has received complaints regarding madrasas not cooperating when officials visit for inspections, he said. Therefore, officials have been asked to visit certain madrasas and submit a report after inspecting it, the Minister added as per PTI.

"After obtaining information regarding the situation on the ground, a meeting will be held with education experts and those running madrasas. It is the responsibility of the government to provide every child with formal education, in accordance with the Right to Education Act, and all attempts are being made to fulfill it. On the whole, the intention of the government is that every child has to get quality education," he added, as per PTI.