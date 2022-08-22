A complaint has been received by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) regarding alleged discrimination while serving midday meals in some schools in Rajasthan.



Vijay Sampla, Chairman, NCSC, claimed that instances of ill-treatment of Dalits in Rajasthan have increased and regarding the same, the commission will hold a review meeting of various departments of the Government of Rajasthan in Jaipur on August 24-25.



As per the complaint they received, schools are making separate seating arrangements for children from Scheduled Castes (SC) while serving midday meals, Sampla informed reporters in Jaipur.



It was during a programme of the All India SC/ST Welfare Association that Sampla was informed about the fact that in a few schools, those from the SC community are not being allowed to prepare midday meals, he said.



"I have sought a list of such schools and a report on the matter for the verification of the allegations...If such things are happening in government schools, then it is unfortunate," he said.



"We are writing to the rest of the states in the same way that when schools are given recognition, an affidavit should also be taken from the management of that school that their awareness towards Scheduled Castes should be of such level that no discrimination is held. Teachers should also be trained in this regard," he added.



He also referred to the Jalore incident, where a nine-year-old Dalit boy at a private school was thrashed by his teacher for allegedly touching a water pot, and he called it unfortunate.



The state government has taken action in the matter and has arrested the teacher and registered an FIR against him, he said.