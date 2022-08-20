All schools and anganwadi centres in Kullu and Mandi districts of Himachal Pradesh have been shut down due to heavy and incessant rainfall in the areas. The IMD (India Meteorological Department) has predicted heavy rains in parts of the state till August 25, while Himachal Pradesh's disaster management department has issued a landslides warning.

"In view of incessant rains in Mandi for the past two days and the weather forecast of heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, it has been decided that all the government and private educational institutions, except colleges and ITIs, in Mandi district shall remain closed on August 20," District Deputy Commissioner cum District Magistrate Arindam Chaudhary said in an order on August 19, as reported by PTI.

A government official informed that the heads of the closed educational institutions have been instructed to strictly comply with the order issued as a matter of public safety in Mandi. It has been reported that people have been blocked on the roads due to the rains.

Meanwhile, on August 20, Saturday, Ashutosh Garg, Kullu Deputy Commissioner, said that all schools and anganwadis will be shut throughout the Kullu district. It has not been specified whether the schools will be reopened on Monday, August 22.

Officials informed that a flash flood occurred in the Mandi district in the early hours of August 20, causing water to enter houses and shops, trapping residents and damaging vehicles parked on the road. On the previous day, a cloudburst and landslide were reported in the district.

"We were intimated about a cloudburst situation from Segli in Mandi last night. By the time we reached, a huge landslide also occurred. The PWD is helping with opening up of the road and a team from the NDRF is moving to the spot to coordinate," Arindam Chaudhary said, as per ANI.