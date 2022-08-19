Regarding the face recognition attendance system which was introduced in the education department, Minister for Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Botcha Satyanarayana said that he held a meeting with leaders of the teachers' unions in Vijayawada on Thursday, August 18, to clear misconceptions pertaining to the app. The app in question was developed for taking the attendance of government school teachers, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The government has initiated steps to ensure that the attendance of every employee from the Chief Secretary to the office subordinates can be marked through the face recognition app. The issues raised by teachers in using the app will be resolved soon, he said.

The Education Minister made it clear that no new rules were added to the existing ones pertaining to the attendance of teachers. The existing rules are only being implemented strictly. If an employee comes late to the office for the fourth time, it is considered as half day leave as it was earlier, he clarified.

Officials of the school education department explained how the app works even if there are problems when it comes to network while registering attendance.

There are 1.83 lakh teachers in the State. Of the total, about one lakh teachers have registered via the app so far. It has been decided to consider 15 days as a training period so that the remaining teachers can also download the app and get familiar with it. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government is pro-employee, the minister asserted.