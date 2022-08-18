R Kamalakannan, former Minister of Education, Puducherry demanded the timely provision of that uniforms, textbooks and notebooks for government school students in the Union Territory (UT) along with One Rupee Bus Service. He also warned that protests will be carried out if there is a delay.



In a statement, Puducherry's former education minister alleged that the situation of students studying in government schools and their parents has been pathetic in the past two years.



R Kamalakannan said, "We used to provide the students duly, a set of school uniforms, textbooks, notebooks during the tenure of our government. We also provided them bus service at Rs 1. What has happened to the education department in the past two years? What happened to the funds allotted to the government? Three months past the school reopening, Class X students have not received their school textbooks and notebooks completely. Their distress is such that many students are coming to school either in non-uniform clothes or old torn uniform clothes due to the lack of provision of school uniforms for the past two years. "



R Kamalakannan alleged that Puducherry's Education Department has dropped to its worst since the N Rangasamy government took charge.



"Their parents are from low-income groups. They are affected economically due to the pandemic. Why have Puducherry's Chief Minister and Education Minister turned a blind eye toward the misery of the students? The Union Government is advertising that they are doing well for the welfare of the students, but in Puducherry, the situation is completely distressing," he stated.



The former education minister also questioned the state of smart classrooms in Puducherry UT and questioned the lack of action to maintain the smart classroom equipment.



R Kamalakannan has warned of protests on behalf of the Congress party demanding the restart of the Rs 1 bus service and the provision of school uniforms, textbooks and notebooks.