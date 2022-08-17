Tamil Nadu's Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi is facing some heat over the appointment of the new CEO at the Kalvi TV channel. The new CEO, Manikanda Boopathi, allegedly has ties with the right wing and netizens have not taken kindly to his appointment. The #Resign_AnbilMahesh was trending on Twitter yesterday. Speaking on the matter, at a zonal review meeting today, August 17, Poyyamozhi said, "For the administration purpose, we called for the post and we received 79 applications and, among them, three members were shortlisted by a separate team comprised of a TV channel's CEO, a movie director, a journalist, Education Department JD, DIPR Chief producer."



In light of the controversy, the Minister revealed that the new CEO might be facing the axe. The Minister said, "The committee selected a technically sound person and that attracted criticisms from many people. After the criticisms, I have ordered that the selection process that is currently ongoing be stopped immediately. I have taken the criticisms positively and I will work on that."

The Kalvi TV channel was launched by the former government of Tamil Nadu led by the AIADMK. Poyyamozhi added that the DMK government was planning to enhance it, and was therefore allotting Rs 50 lakh to start a second channel.

At the zonal level review meeting at the District Collector's Office in Tiruchy, which Poyyamozhi headed on behalf of the School Education Department of the state, officials and MLA from various districts got together to share complaints and feedback on the public education scenario in their constituencies.



Speaking to the press, Poyyamozhi went on to highlight various schemes that the Tamil Nadu government had introduced in order to address varying drop-out rates across districts in the state. He announced that 2,500 schools that require immediate action on infrastructure were being identified. He cited the example of the Cuddalore district, which requires 300 buildings and where around 30 schools are being processed with local MLA and MP funds. He also mentioned the scheme announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin for girl students.



"We are expecting Rs 750 crore from NABARD and Rs 500 crore for compound walls and Rs 400 cores for maintenance and repair works are to be allotted," Mahesh added. When asked about the request for the Rs 1,000 to be given to students of government-aided schools, he replied that the scheme was in the first phase and if that succeeds they would take the issue to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.



"We have released a TRB (Teachers' Recruitment Board) calendar and the certificate verification for 2,500 PG teachers is also going on. The issue of insufficient teachers will be taken care of and we will speed up the process," he added. Poyyamozhi instructed the officials that the 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' scheme be concentrated and the learning outcomes be recorded meticulously. "The topic discussed in the School Management Committee (SMC) should be addressed with utmost care and the officials should make sure they are fulfilled," he directed.