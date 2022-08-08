The Odisha +2 (12th) Arts results 2022 have been declared today by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha. The candidates can check their results through the official websites orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

Here are the steps to check the Odisha +2 Arts result 2022 online:

1. Visit the official website orissaresults.nic.in



2. Click on the Odisha CHSE Result 2022 link



3. The Odisha 12th result 2022 window will open



4. Enter the required credentials: roll number and registration number



5. Enter the given captcha code



6. Click on ‘Submit’



7. The Odisha CHSE +2 Arts results 2022 will be displayed on the screen



8. Download the results as required for future references

The overall pass percentage for the +2 Arts stream this year is 82.1 per cent. However, last year, a higher pass percentage of 89.49 per cent was recorded.

It may be mentioned that the +2 CHSE Board results for Science and Commerce streams have been already announced. On July 27, the state’s education minister declared them at a press conference. It was then announced that the +2 Arts results would be announced later in August.

The overall pass percentage for the Science stream was 94.12 per cent, while for Commerce was 89.2 per cent. Examinees may take note that the Odisha 12th Board toppers list will be released soon by CHSE soon after the results. The list will include the toppers’ names, marks obtained and the rank secured by them. Students can check their CHSE toppers list 2022 on the official websites mentioned above.

Students also must note that those who were not able to secure the minimum marks or those who score an E grade will have to appear in the CHSE Class 12 supplementary examinations to pass the CHSE 12th exam. The details for the supplementary exams, like date, application form, registration fee and so on, are available in a PDF format on the official websites.

More than three lakh students had appeared for the CHSE 12th exams. Out of this, more than two lakh students had enrolled for the exam from the Arts stream. As many as 1,95,838 students appeared in the exam and 1,71,288 were declared as pass.

The 10+2 exams were held from April 28 till May 31 this year.