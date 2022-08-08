The University Grants Commission on Monday, August 8, asked all higher education institutions to create awareness amongst students, staff and other stakeholders about the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign that has been launched as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

The Central Government has launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under which people are being encouraged to hoist the tricolour at their houses to mark 75 years of India's independence, as stated by PTI.

"As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has been launched to encourage citizens to hoist the National Flag of India in their homes. The idea behind the campaign is to instill the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people and reminisce the journey of India and those who have contributed towards creating this great nation," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said in a letter to university vice-chancellors and college principals, as per PTI.

The Ministry of Culture has also developed a website — www.harghartiranga.com — where citizens are encouraged to pin a flag and upload a selfie with the tricolour.

"All the Higher Education Institutions are requested to create awareness amongst the students, faculty, staff and other stakeholders about the website and use official hashtag #harghartiranga for social media promotions. Efforts may also be made for participation of maximum number of citizens in hoisting the Tiranga at their homes during Independence week, from August 13-15," Jain added, as per PTI.