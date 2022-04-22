Aliya Assadi and Resham, the petitioners in the hijab case that created a furore across the country, had just collected their hall tickets for the Pre-University Exams which commenced today, April 22, in Karnataka. But these students, who were at the examination centre at Vidyodaya PU College, Udupi, insisted that they will attempt the exam while wearing their hijab.

The New Indian Express reported that after waiting till 10.45 am, the students from the Commerce stream were sent back from their examination centre by the exam incharge. After this incident, the hijab petitioners refused to speak to the media.

It may be recalled that before the second PU examinations began Aliya Assadi, via Twitter, implored Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai to reconsider the hijab ban inside classrooms. She had tweeted, "2nd PU exams are going to start from 22nd of this month. Hon'ble CM @BSBommai you still have a chance to stop our future from getting ruined. You can make a decision to allow us to write exams wearing hijab. Please consider this. We are the future of this country. #HijabisOurRight"

However, Primary and Secondary Education Minister of Karnataka BC Nagesh had announced, just two days ago, that students wearing the hijab will not be allowed to write the crucial exams. "All students must follow rules on uniform, hijab-clad students won't be allowed," he added.

The High Court in its judgement had concluded that the hijab was not an essential religious practice of the Islamic faith, and therefore cannot be granted protection under Article 25 of the Indian Constitution. The judgement was challenged in the Supreme Court through a Special Leave Petition. However, the apex court had denied pleas for an urgent hearing by the petitioners, stating that the hijab had nothing to do with exams.