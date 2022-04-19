Minister for School Education, Government of Tamil Nadu, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, suggested that students attempt the board examination with courage. He also had a request for parents, that they should refrain from pressurising their wards by imposing their wishes and hopes on the children.

The state board exams are to commence next month and the minister was sharing his thoughts on Monday, April 19, while interacting with reporters at Lady Willingdon School at Triplicane. A meeting of the school management committee (SMC) is scheduled at the same venue today, April 19. The minister was visiting the school to review preparations for an event.

"Every child is unique and they should be encouraged to identify the uniqueness that exists in them," said the minister

The minister informed that the aim of setting up SMCs was to ensure that every government school is self-sufficient. Students who pursue their education in these government schools don't just attend schools, but actually, get involved in the development and improvement of the institute.

From this year, Moral Science classes will also be conducted in schools. "Students have been in a lot of turmoil since the Corona period. Thus, these classes will be very helpful for the students and the government will give importance to the project," said the minister.

The minister also added that steps are being taken to bring onboard staff to clean bathrooms, toilets and the premises, in general, at the government schools. From the government's side, an allocation of Rs 36 crore has been made for the project and consequently, 2,969 new employees have been recruited for the job this year.