A few days after summer vacations in schools of Odisha were cut short to just ten days this year, the higher education institutes of the coastal state are also gearing up to opt for similar measures.

On Monday, April 18, the Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha, had passed on the information that summer vacation for all the higher education institutions, this includes all universities run by the state as well, will be scheduled from June 1 to June 16, 2022. It also directed institutes to conclude all their syllabus and entailing academic activities in time. It permitted taking extra classes on working days by extending teaching hours or even holidays for that matter.

When it comes to members of the faculty members and other employees, they will be entitled to earned leaves in lieu of the curtailed summer vacations.

It was only last week that the School and Mass Education department had curtailed summer vacation for school students by a month. This was done in order to bridge the learning gap.

For schools, it is going to be a ten-day vacation, from June 6 to 16.