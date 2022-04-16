In order to recover the loss of learning due to COVID-19, the Odisha government has taken a decision to shorten the summer vacation in schools to only eleven days. The vacations this year will start from June 6 and continue till June 11. Earlier, the summer vacation lasted a month and a half in the state.

The government has also taken a few other measures to compensate for the loss in education over the last two years due to the pandemic. The measures are regarding the issues of admission, readmission, class hours in schools and class promotions.

A Learning Recovery Plan (LRP) has been envisaged by the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA), which will be implemented in the morning class hours and with the existing teachers. The shortening of summer vacations is a part of the LRP.

The teaching hours in the schools will be from 6 am to 9 pm from May 1 to June 5. Class IX students will have to write the second assessment (SA-2) exam, as per the new assessment policy by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha. And the results of this exam, along with promotion to Class X, will be completed by May 10.