Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday, April 14, that the Delhi government has taken the decision to rename the Delhi government's School of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) as BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence. The news comes on the birthday of the man remembered as the Father of the Indian Constitution.

The declaration was made at an event held on the occasion of Ambedkar's birth anniversary. The event was the launch of one such school in Delhi. "Baba Saheb Ambedkar gave maximum emphasis on education and what could be a better way of paying homage to him than naming the best of our schools after him," Kejriwal said in a PTI report.

Currently, there are 31 SoSEs in Delhi. Of them, 30 schools will be renamed. The remaining one, which is the Armed Forces Preparatory School, has already been named after revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The decision to rename the schools was taken by the Delhi government in a meeting with the State Naming Authority on April 12.

The SoSEs offer specialised education to students of Classes IX to XII in the domains of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts and high-end 21st Century Skills. The schools are affiliated to the newly formed Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) which has tied up with the International Baccalaureate board. Eleven such schools have been newly added to the state in February 2022. The Armed Forces Preparatory School has also been added this year.