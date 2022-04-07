The State Bank of India provides the SBI Youth for India Fellowship 2022 for people in the age group of 21-32 years. It is applicable to all Indians as well as overseas citizens and can be availed by graduates only. A bachelor’s degree in any discipline is sufficient. SBI provides an amount of Rs 50,000 for the scholarship. The application process has already begun and April 30, 2022, is the last date to apply.



The fellowship seeks out the brightest minds in the country who will live and work among the rural communities to help solve pressing rural development challenges. The duration of the fellowship is 13 months. All the expenses for the process shall be covered by the fellowship. An amount of Rs 15,000 is provided on a monthly basis to the selected participants, along with Rs 1,000 to cover the traveling expenses. All extra expenses related to accommodation and training programmes are additionally covered. And after successful completion of the fellowship, an amount of Rs 50,000 is provided. The selected candidates shall also be covered under a med claim policy.



The selection for the fellowship occurs in three phases:



1. Online Application

The candidates are required to fill in their basic details on the online application form provided on the official website www.youthforindia.org. They also need to write a few essays and upload relevant documents.



2. Online Assessment

The applicants shall have to appear in an online assessment where they have to answer detailed essay-type questions, which will be based on the applicants’ world-views, perceptions and overall approach toward the fellowship.



3. Personality Assessment and Interview

In this round, the candidates will be required to appear for a personality assessment, which will enable to board to assess their potential and dedication. After completing this test, successfully, the selected candidates will be invited for the final interview for an interaction with a Selection Board.



SBI has been providing the Youth for India Fellowship for the last ten years in collaboration with several NGOs. This fellowship has attracted young leading minds who have experienced a transformative leadership journey during the 13 months of the programme.