Don't fall for the rumours that are doing the rounds of social media about the annual exams being cancelled, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. He was flagging off a bus service from Chathiram bus stand in Tiruchy to Pappakurichi via Ariyamangalam and Kattur on Sunday, April 3, while he confirmed that annual exams will be held for sure and will be conducted for all standards, as usual. This is including for Classes I to V.



The minister specifically addressed these messages on social media and called them mere "rumours". He ruled them out completely.



"Special attention will be given to bus operations benefiting school children the most. We will consult about the matter with the transport minister," said the minister. It may be recalled that students and parents have been asking for bus operations that will help them get to school right on time.



When it comes to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the school education minister informed, "NEET - 2022 to be held on July 17. The state government continues coaching the students for NEET. Also, the government continues its fight against NEET in all possible ways including legal battle."



The minister also mentioned that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin stressed the NEET exemption issue when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi about three days ago.



Later on, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi also launched a learning app for students by a start-up. Called Prodigy, the app was launched at an event held in Trichy.