The Regional Officer of DAV institutions, Odisha Zone, Dr KC Satapathy, has been felicitated for his outstanding and phenomenal contributions to academics at the state-level function organised by the World Odisha Society in association with Citizens for Collective Action for Education & Social Change.

Previously, Dr Keshaba Chandra Satapathy has been felicitated many times. The Regional Officer of DAV institutions was honoured with Bhavan Samman by Governor of Odisha Professor Ganeshi Lal for his contribution and services in the field of education at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan during its convocation.

It may be recalled that the annual prize-giving and felicitation ceremony of DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur, was organised recently and it was Principal of the school Dr KC Satapathy who presided over the function. Padma Vibhushan Sudarshan Sahoo joined as the chief guest on the occasion and felicitated the meritorious students, teachers and staff of the school