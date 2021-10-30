The National Institute of Technology in Andhra Pradesh has revamped its BTech curriculum and added new features as part of the implementation of the National Education Policy. The Institute conducted a Symposium I and II under banner of National Conclave on Strategies for implementation of National Education Policy on October 29 and 30. While Symposium I focused on the vision of the NEP on Academic Parameters, Symposium II focused on Vision of NEP on Research and extra-curricular Parameters for holistic education.

Prof CSP Rao, Director, NIT Andhra Pradesh, said, “Many initiatives have been undertaken by our Institute towards the implementation of the Policy. In line with the recommendations of the policy and autonomy, the revamping of curriculum, pedagogy, assessment, and student support for enhanced student experiences is highly encouraged by our Institute. We have revamped the curriculum of UG programmes from this academic year and tuned as per the New Education Policy 2020. It includes multiple exit options (Certificate, Diploma, Advanced Diploma an BTech), minor degree along with regular degree, honours degree, online education through Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), choice-based credit system, introduction to foreign languages, major final year project through internships and a lot more."

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, said, “Despite bei ng the youngest among all NITs, NIT Andhra Pradesh has taken essential steps towards the establishment of required infrastructure, offering lectures to students employing modern day technology and is gearing up towards reaching to the academic expectations. The National Education Policy 2020 is one of the important policies that emphasises on the holistic and multi-disciplinary education for the future generation.”

Meanwhile, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, explained some of the important aspects of the new policy. “NEP serves to be the principal guideline for all educational institutions across the country irrespective of the level of education or the discipline pertaining to the courses etc. NEP 2020 is categorised into four important parts including school education, higher education, addressing other key areas such as law, arts, online and digital education along with a discussion on the strategies required to implement the policy to the fullest of its spirits. The second part of the visionary policy deals with higher education institution such as NIT Andhra Pradesh."