On the heels of the news that as many as 14 students of Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TWREIS) made it to National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) comes another heart-warming news. In the first round of seat allocation this year, as many as 85 TWREIS students have secured admission in prestigious IITs while 49 others have sealed their seats in NITs.



It doesn't end here. When it comes to Central Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs), 12 students have secured seats in them and apart from this, seven have even managed to bag seats in IIITs. These TWREIS students who have worked hard and persevered harder to gain admissions into such premier and prestigious institutions of our country are children of vegetable and tea sellers, security guards, daily wage and farm labourers, security guards, mechanics, vendors, auto drivers and so on.

“Telangana is committed to providing the best quality education in the Government’s Welfare Residential Educational Institutions on par with the corporate institutions,” said Minister for Scheduled Castes Development, BC Welfare and Minority Welfare Koppula Eashwar as per a report in Telangana Today.



Even Ronald Rose, Secretary, TSWREIS, extended his appreciation of the students and duly congratulated them, and the teachers, for all their efforts. He also noted that last year, 84 students from TSWREIS gained admissions into IITs and NITs and this year, the number is significantly higher.