Students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) achieved a commendable feat secured admission to the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gujarat. Marking the occasion, the official handle of the institute took to micro-blogging site Twitter to say, "For the first time, ten students set a record by enrolling in the prestigious National Forensic Sciences University, Gujarat and an important moment. Thanks to the Telangana government for opening up a plethora of opportunities for poor students." (sic.)

The ten students were from the social welfare category, whereas four other students from the tribal welfare category also landed seats at NFSU. All of these students are first-generation learners and will be among the first graduates in their families as well. They will be enrolled in the five-year integrated MTech (Cyber Security) programme.

There are 268 Social Welfare residential institutions in Telangana, and they take in students from Class V to the undergraduate level. The reopening of these institutions was stayed by the Telangana High court at the start of September when most other educational institutions in the state and around the country were opening up. After a whole host of pleas by parents and students, the High Court finally gave the green signal to reopen these institutions from Thursday, October 21.

About three students from TSWREIS in July also won fellowships from the Community College Initiative Programme (CCIP) in the United States of America.

