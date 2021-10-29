Plans to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 are in full swing at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) after a 13-member committee was appointed for the same. The committee, which is being headed by Professor Vinod Pavarala, will be formulating a detailed roadmap to make a phased implementation of NEP possible and for this, it will be working with all the schools, departments and centres that the central university has. New programmes and corresponding structures will be put into place where they are deemed necessary.



March 15 — that's the target that has been set to bring the new initiatives in front of the Academic Council of the university for approval, announced Dr BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor, UoH. These will be implemented in the academic year 2022-2023.

READ ALSO : 'NEP legitimises dropping out,' says the new SFI President at University of Hyderabad



Dr Rao, who was in a meeting with deans and heads of UoH, also reiterated the university's determination to ensure the implementation of NEP, including all its key features for higher education like short-term programmes, multiple entry and exit options, mobility of credits across institutions and enhanced internationalisation. Without disturbing the academic integrity of the varsity, this will be done to the extent possible, expressed the VC. The idea is to include NEP's tenants like flexibility and autonomy to ensure that UoH goes to the next level, he said.