Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin said that their government will not be implementing the National Education Policy 2020 in the state. The chief minister further added that an expert committee would be formed to prepare a new state education policy as per the requirements of Tamil Nadu's students and teachers.



The chief minister and his party have been opposing the policy since the time it was announced, saying that the centre was trying to impose Hindi and Sanskrit. Even Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi did not attend a virtual meeting organised by the then Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal regarding the NEP and its implementation.

READ ALSO : TN announces special package for kids who lost their parents to COVID, Govt to bear educational expenses up to graduation



The government recently launched a new programme called Illam Thedi Kalvi (education at doorstep) which was criticised by AIADMK and other parties. It is being said that this programme is a tacit implementation of the New Education Policy.



Illam Thedi Kalvi focuses on addressing the learning gap that has widened due to schools being closed during the pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns that followed. The project has been launched on a pilot basis in 12 districts of the state.



The project is set to be implemented for a period of six months to impart educational skills among students who have been missing out on their classes since the lockdown was imposed from March 2020 to contain the spread of Coronavirus. The scheme would be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore from this fiscal with the participation of teachers, volunteers, NGOs and educationists.