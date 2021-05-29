Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced a package of relief measures for children who have lost their parents to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu. A decision in this regard was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at the secretariat.

Children who have lost their parents due to this infection will get the following relief assistance from the state government:

1. Rs 5 lakh will be deposited in banks in the names of children who have lost their parents due to COVID-19 and the amount with interest will be given to them when they complete the age of 18;

2. Admission will be given to these children in government homes and hostels on a priority basis;

3. State government will bear all educational expenses of these children upto graduation including hostel fees etc;

4. Rs 3 lakh will be given as immediate relief assistance to women who have lost their husbands due to this infection and have children; similar assistance will be given to men who have lost their wives and have children;

5. Rs 3,000 per month will be given to these children who are being taken care of by a relative or a guardian, till they attain the age of 18;

6. A special committee at the district level will monitor the educational and other well being of these children;

7. All government welfare schemes will be extended to these children on a priority basis; a man or woman who has lost their life partner and has children too will get this concession;

8. A steering committee headed by the Finance Secretary and composed of NGOs and other officials will be constituted to form guidelines for implementing the above relief assistance to children who have lost their parents to COVID-19.