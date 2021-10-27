Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam, on October 27, announced that all schools in the Union Territory and its outlying regions of Karaikal and Yanam would reopen on November 8 for in-person classes for students of Class I to Class VIII. However, mid-day meal services would remain suspended.

The Minister told reporters that after holding discussions with officials of the Education Department and considering the incidence rate of COVID cases having come down, the government decided to allow in-person classes in schools. A Namassivayam said that all necessary standard operating procedures and adherence to COVID protocols would be ensured.

He added that attendance would not be compulsory and online classes have been retained. He said that parents' permission to send their children to school would also be ensured. While schools in urban areas would function from 9 am to 1 pm, those in rural areas would function from 9:30 am to 1 pm. It is noteworthy that free transport services for students would continue.

Noting that 95 per cent of teachers in the UT have been vaccinated, he said that the remaining staff would get vaccinated in the next few days. Students of Class I, III, V and VII would have classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while the students of Class II, IV, VI and VIII would have classes on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.