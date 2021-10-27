After a chain of protests and demand from students, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has finally allowed the reopening of all educational institutions from November 1 in Delhi with strict COVID-19 protocols in place.

Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, said, "Schools will have to ensure that classes are conducted in a hybrid mode which means online classes will continue along with offline classes. All private and government schools can be reopened from November 1."

However, parents cannot be forced to send their ward to schools, Sisodia said at a press conference after a DDMA meeting. The minister said that no more than 50 per cent of the students in a class should be called to school and all the staff members are required to be fully vaccinated as soon as possible." People are requested to follow all COVID protocols and wear masks. The COVID situation is under control in Delhi but one has to remain careful," he added.