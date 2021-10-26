With a view to providing information resources support on cutting-edge technologies to industries working on AI, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (IIT Madras RBCDSAI) is launching the RBCDSAI Industrial Consortium. The centre already researches on a wide range of fundamental topics such as deep learning, network analytics, reinforcement learning, natural language processing (NLP), theoretical machine learning, ethics, fairness and explainability in Artificial Intelligence (AI). Plus, it also undertakes applied research in multiple verticals such as financial analytics, manufacturing analytics, smart cities, systems biology and healthcare.



So how is this consortium helpful to industries or RBCDSAI? The consortium will enable industry personnel to learn about scientific developments and the latest trends in the domains of AI and Data Science through broad-based interaction with the centre and its faculty members. They will also gain access to the events and workshops organised by RBCDSAI.

Balaraman Ravindran, Mindtree Faculty Fellow and Head, RBCDSAI, IIT Madras, said, “There is a lot of high-quality AI research happening at RBCDSAI. The idea is to use this industrial consortium as a means to disseminate the output of our research to industry partners quickly so that we can work together towards their application in the field.”



RBCDSAI Consortium Membership is an opportunity for members to establish themselves early on as key players in the space of Data Science and Al with the potential to secure new and significant revenue streams.



The consortium membership will also facilitate enhanced interaction with the RBCDSAI research ecosystem and help develop a specialised workforce that can benefit member companies. It will act as a forum that leverages synergistic capabilities of the eventual users, solution providers, solution platform developers and academicians. RBCDSAI is one of India's preeminent interdisciplinary research centres for Data Science and AI, with 28 faculty members spanning ten departments of IIT Madras working on various aspects and applications of AI.



RBCDSAI also offers two membership plans to interested industries including Platinum and Silver membership. Based on the type of membership, industries get priority access to events and workshops organised by the centre. Currently, Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions, Wells Fargo International Solutions, Mindtree and Tredence Analytics Solutions are the platinum members while Kantar Analytics Practice is a silver member.