Tamil Nadu's Minister for Finance and Human Resource Development PTR Palanivel Thiyagarajan said that the Illam Thedi Kalvi (Education at Doorstep) scheme will help to fill up the students' education lapse in view of COVID-19 while addressing the media at The American College here on Wednesday.

District Collector Dr K Aneesh Shekar, Corporation Commissioner Dr K P Karthikeyan, Madurai MP S Venkatesan, North MLA K Thalapathi, Minister for Registration and Commercial Taxes P Moorthy were all present when Thiyagarajan flagged off the 'Cultural Awareness Vehicle' on Education at Doorstep. Thiyagarajan said that though the schools in the state will reopen on November 1 for Class I to VIII, for the past 1.5 years children are at home. Hence, in order to fill up the education lapse, this scheme will help to uplift the educational status.

The project was announced in the budget and is worth Rs 200 crore. "Under this scheme volunteers in the concerned area would teach the students from 5 pm to 7 pm regularly. Initially, this scheme will be implemented in the 12 districts of Cuddalore, Dindigul, Erode, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Nilgiris, Thanjavur, Tiruchy and Villupuram. After two weeks, it will be extended to other districts as well", he said. Interested eligible volunteers can take part in this scheme by applying https://illamthedikalvi.tnschools.gov.in.