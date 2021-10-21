India reported 18,454 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. With the addition of new cases, India's active caseload stands at 1,78,831 which accounts for less than one per cent of the total cases and currently it is at 0.52 per cent. Over 12 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours with which the total tests conducted crossed 59.57 crore, informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday.

In the last 24 hours, 17,561 recoveries were reported with which the total recoveries mounted to 3,34,95,808. Consequently, the recovery rate is 98.15 per cent, the highest since March 2020. The weekly positivity rate is at 1.34 per cent, which remained below three per cent for the last 118 days.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.48 per cent, which is also less than three per cent for last 52 days. Total tests conducted since the onset of the pandemic amount to more than 59.57 crores.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, India has administered over 100 crore vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries.

Over 12 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted

A total of 12,47,506 samples were tested on October 20, while the total samples tested upto October 20 reached 59,57,42,218.

With 12,47,506 samples tested, 18,454 new cases were recorded in India in the last 24 hours. (ANI)