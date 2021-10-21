Two years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone at this 60-acre Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) campus at Tadasinakoppa village in Karnataka's Dharwad district, the institute is finally set to begin the current academic year in its newly constructed buildings.

The institute has been up and running since 2015 and has been functioning out of IT Park in Hubballi. Now that the core construction of the new campus is done, only minor work remains. According to sources, the campus will be divided into five blocks, which include two large buildings meant for administration and academics, one building for health and fitness and the other two would be designated hostels for boys and girls.

READ ALSO : This IIIT Delhi student bagged the prestigious IAPP Westin Scholar Award. Find out how

All the administrative activities and the faculty as well have already been shifted from to the new campus. IIIT Dharwad's Director, Prof Kavi Mahesh said, "The administrative officials and faculties inspected the work and suggested some minor modifications, which are being followed by the contractor."

He added, "Within a week or two, it will be completed and the entire building will be ready to host classes." Mahesh said that because several students preferred online classes due to COVID fears, as of now, physical classes have not resumed. He further said that the on-campus classes would resume in November after first-year students are admitted for various courses.

The Director added that the campus building of 4 lakh sq ft can accommodate 1,200 students. The college authorities have approached the Prime Minister's Office to seek his schedule to inaugurate the new building. They are yet to hear back.