Final-year BTech student at Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi, Samiya Caur became the 2021 IAPP Westin Scholar Award honoree. The International Association of Privacy Professionals or IAPP bestows the annual Westin Scholar Award to those students who have the potential to become future leaders in the field of privacy and data protection.

Along with a $1000 cash award, Samiya will also receive a copy of Alan Westin's book Privacy and Freedom, two years of IAPP membership, complimentary access to IAPP certification examinations like CIPP, CIPM, CIPT. She will also receive unlimited access to online training for her selected IAPP certification examinations.

Samiya Caur was selected by Prof Ponnurangam Kumaraguru after she expressed enthusiasm and excitement and contributed well to the topic of privacy in his class, called Privacy and Security in Online Social Media. "Samiya was very active in the class and contributed to the privacy discussion, specifically bringing different perspectives of privacy into discussion and connecting various dots of the privacy topic. The homework and class assignments submitted by her always stood apart and they reflected her interest and deep understanding of the topic," said Prof Kumaraguru.