After the Assam CID conducted a preliminary investigation, they have registered a case against 36 teachers who managed to get jobs in government schools with fake Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) certificates. According to the CID officials, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the scam.

The investigation revealed that 36 teachers got government jobs on the basis of forged and fabricated documents in the state's Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) comprising Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri and Kokrajhar districts. "The 36 teachers have generated forged TET certificates as if they have qualified by passing the examination and submitted them to the Director of Education, Kokrajhar and got an appointment in the schools of BTR. When we investigated to verify the veracity of the allegations against the teachers, we found the accusations to be true."

READ ALSO: VTU to introduce Open Book Exams for engineering students. Everything you need to know

After registering the case on Sunday, operations were launched in various districts to trace the accused and few accused have been brought to CID Headquarters, while several others remain absconding. According to the guidelines of the National Council for Teacher Education, passing TET is a mandatory criterion for a person to get appointed as a teacher in government schools.