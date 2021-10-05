For the first time in Karnataka, Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) will be introducing open book exams for a particular set of engineering courses in colleges for the current academic year. According to VTU Vice-Chancellor Dr Karisiddappa, they have planned to introduce the open book exam system in streams like Civil, Electrical and Electronics, Mechanical Engineering and Architecture.



He said, "The Board of Studies is yet to come out with the recommendations and come out with the list of engineering streams where open book exams can be introduced. Only then can we officially announce the streams, how open books exams can be conducted and why it is helpful for students. In streams like Civil Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, students have to deal with practical questions more than theoretical ones. It involves designing, planning and executing the same. Lecturers can different questions for which students can refer to the codes and small handbooks given to them."

Pic: Edexlive

In fact, the UGC guidelines issued in April 2020 state that open book exams offer a fair and equal opportunity for students appearing through any mode — online, offline and blended mode. VTU is also yet to decide on the type of open book exam that they will be conducting — as there are two types of open book exams including the traditional sit-down type or the limited time exams and take-home open book exams which can be done at home. Questions are given to the students but answers are attempted without any help and the exam is completed in a specified period of time.

By doing so, students will easily understand how the concept or system works. While the official draft on the open book exam system in VTU is yet to be out, they are also planning to give more importance to the formative assessment. The VC said, "Formative Assessment refers to assessing students on the same day when a particular chapter or unit is completed. It might be in the form of Multiple Choice Questions, Seminars, paper presentations, projects or group discussions. This will not only help students remain updated but help us to do the evaluations easily at the end of every semester."