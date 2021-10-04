With regular classes resuming on Monday, students of University College in Thiruvananthapuram clean the classrooms on Sunday. | Pic: Express, B P Deepu

College campuses have been disinfected, libraries and classrooms have been sanitised and COVID-appropriate seating arrangements are underway. This is the state of Kerala colleges right now with in-person classes for the young adults set to resume on October 4, after remaining shut for nearly 18 months owing to the COVID pandemic.

While final-year undergraduate and postgraduate classes will begin on Monday, first and second-year UG classes and other higher educational institutions will reopen on October 18.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu had an online conversation with some students through her official Facebook page on October 3, Sunday, to allay the fears of students and parents.

She affirmed that classes will be conducted complying with COVID protocol and the safety and well-being of students will not be compromised. Campuses have been sanitised with the help of local self-government bodies, health workers and NGOs.

The state government had issued an order stating that only students, teachers and other staff who have taken both doses of the vaccine would be allowed on campus.

PG courses will be held with full attendance while it would be 50 per cent for final-year degree courses. The schedule of the classes can be decided by college councils. In the first phase, priority will be given to science practicals.

SAFETY LESSONS

Double masks or N95 masks that would completely cover the mouth and nose have been made compulsory for everyone entering a college campus.

Physical distance should be maintained at all times and gatherings must be avoided. Not just that, windows and doors of rooms are to be kept open when occupied for air circulation.

Students, teachers and staff having symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or cold should not come to colleges.

All are expected to NOT share their pen, pencil, book, water bottle or food under any circumstances.

On reaching home from college, interact with others only after cleaning oneself with soap. Those on the COVID contact list should follow quarantine guidelines.