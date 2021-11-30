Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi gave the nod for the recruitment of 10,880 posts vacant in the Education Department related to various Cadres, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed on Monday.

This will lead to the creation of 2000 Physical Education teacher posts in primary schools so as to ensure the robust health of the school students apart from focusing on the academic aspects.

Accepting the long pending demand of around 1,000 headmasters and teachers recruited under RMSA, Channi directed the Finance Department to release the state share of salaries which were cut due to the upper cap made by the Central Government in 2016. It will cost around Rs 3.2 crore to the state exchequer.

The Chief Minister also announced that he would shortly lay the foundation stones of medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur. A new medical college will also be set up in Sangrur with 100 per cent state funding. These new medical colleges will help in boosting medical education and research in the state, Channi said.

