Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi took to Twitter on October 21 to condemn the CBSE's decision to keep Punjabi out of major subjects. The CBSE promptly replied to his tweet saying that it had clarified that the classification of the subjects was "purely on administrative ground" and the Major or Minor distinction does not reflect the importance of the subject.

The tweet read, "I firmly oppose the CBSE's authoritarian decision to keep Punjabi out of the main subjects. This is against the federal spirit of the Constitution, violating the right of Punjabi youth to learn their native language. I condemn this biased exclusion of Punjabi."

The CBSE said that Punjabi is one of India's regional languages and has been put under the minor category like all other regional languages. "It is clarified that the classification of subjects has been done purely on the administrative ground for conducting Term-I exams based on the number of candidates appearing in the subject. In no way it reflects the importance of the subjects as Major or Minor from an academic point of view. Punjabi is one of the regional languages being offered. All the regional languages have been put under the minor category for the purpose of administrative convenience in relation to the logistics required for the conduct of examinations," said the CBSE.

While the CBSE replied with the clarification, Twitterati were divided in their opinion on the issue. Some of the users supported the CM, while some pointed out that it would probably have been better if the CM tweeted the same in Punjabi.

The Board had released the datesheet for minor exams for both Class X and XII for the upcoming CBSE Term-I examination, wherein it listed Punjabi as one of the minor subjects for Class X, along with other regional languages. Class X exams for minor subjects will begin on November 17, whereas Class XII exams from November 16. The CBSE Class X major exams will be held between November 30 to December 11, while Class XII exams will be held from December 1 to 22.