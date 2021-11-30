Delhi University's School of Open Learning is all set to close admissions for this academic year. The registration process on the official website will end on December 15. About 65,000 students have secured admissions into the varsity's Open Learning programmes this year, in various undergraduate programmes including BA, BCom, BCom (Honours), BA English and Political Science.

The registrations on the website began on October 22, and all candidates who have cleared their Class XII or equivalent exams are eligible to apply. About 25,000 students who have applied and secured admissions this year happened to have scored between 90-100% in their Class XII exams, according to a report.

READ ALSO : DU SOL admissions for UG courses commences. Here's what you need to know

Here's how you can apply for admission into the courses at the open school:

1. Hop on to sol.du.ac.in

2. Click on the link available for registration on the homepage, titled DU SOL Admission 2021 Registration

3. Fill in all required details carefully.

4. Submit the admission form.

5. Pay the admission fee.

6. A confirmation page will appear.

7. Download the page for future reference.