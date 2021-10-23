From October 22 onwards, Delhi University commenced the registration process for DU SOL (Delhi University School of Open Learning) and interested candidates will be able to apply online via its official website sol.du.ac.in.



All those students who have passed their class XII exams can register for the many undergraduate programmes like BA, BCom, BCom Honours, BA English and BA Political Science and the last date to do so is December 15, 2021.

Follow these steps to register for the courses

1) Go to the official website sol.du.ac.in

2) Depending on whether you are a 'New User' or 'Registered User', click on the link

3) All new users will be required to key in name, email ID, contact number and gender while registered users will be required to key in their ID and password alone

4) Then, select DU UG SOL application form

5) Fill in the required details and click on submit

6) Proceed to download the confirmation page



In a video message released on the official website, which can be accessed by clicking on 'Admission Announcement 2021-22' on the homepage, Prof US Pandey, Principal, School of Open Learning implored applicants to check all details thoroughly before clicking on the submit button.



A helpline number has been provided on the website to assist with any queries. The application window for postgraduate programmes is yet to commence.